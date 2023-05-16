CBI books freelance journalist under Official Secrets Act for 'leaking info'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said. The CBI has booked Raghuvanshi under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI has alleged Raghuvanshi collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects. "The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi on the allegations that he was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," the agency said in a statement.

The agency is conducting searches at 12 locations in Jaipur and in the National Capital Region, and has recovered sensitive documents, they said. During the investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from the possession of the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)