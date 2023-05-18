Northeast farmers, entrepreneurs witnessing income growth from government intitiatives

Many farmers, and entrepreneurs of Assam, Meghalaya and other North Eastern states are getting benefits and witnessing a rise in their income from government initiatives. B Sangma, a woman farmer of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district who participated in the Vibrant North East 2023 summit held in Guwahati said that she gets benefits from the government's welfare schemes.

"I personally have made many local products including various types of chips. The government has taken up many development schemes for the welfare of farmers and I also get benefits from it. I have received money from the government schemes. The agriculture, and horticulture departments are also helping us. My income has also grown up," said B Sangma. S Lyngdoh, a young entrepreneur from Meghalaya said that the government has given us a platform to showcase our produced products and sell them.

"In our Ri-Bhoi district, most of the people have produced pineapple. But we faced difficulties in selling our products. But now the government has given us a market. Farmers also get benefits from the government schemes," P Lyngdoh said. Margaret, another woman entrepreneur from Meghalaya's Shillong said that "I would like to thank the Meghalaya government for giving us an opportunity to showcase our products and go ahead of selling our products."

"Farmers of Meghalaya are getting good benefits from the government's initiatives," Margaret said. Not only the farmers, and entrepreneurs from Meghalaya, but many women Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Assam and other parts of the North Eastern region have also gotten benefits from the both Center and state governments' initiatives under its welfare schemes.

Sangita Das, a member of an SHG of Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district said that all members of her SHG get benefits from the government schemes. "Our income has also increased," Sangita Das said.

Suditri, an employee of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) said that many farmers and young entrepreneurs of the entire North Eastern region are getting benefits and NERAMAC has given them a platform and market to sell their products. The farmers and entrepreneurs have expressed their happiness to participate in the Vibrant North East Summit which is a programme which indicates the visionary model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

