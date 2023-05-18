Barring dust tea, demand for other categories of tea increased marginally in Sale 20

Barring Dust tea the total demand for other categories of tea increased marginally during Sale-20, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Thursday.

The total demand increased by 4.02 per cent along with increased offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official said.

The auction (Sale-20) was held on May 16 and 17.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,06,419 packages (29,10,033 kg) comprising 34,678 packages of CTC leaf, 54,987 packages of orthodox, 3,286 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 13,464 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met good demand and a total of 7,46,144 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 181.28 per kg.

Around 37.61 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 13.62 was marked above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India supported well while major blenders remained selective. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters. Other internals registered fair support.

Orthodox offerings also marked good demand at a medium price range and a total of 9,11,955 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 197.25 per kg.

About 24.23 per cent of the total demand was observed at below Rs 150 per kg and 11.97 per cent was witnessed at a higher price level. Middle East operated selectively while CIS marked good support. Local dealers and other internals also saw good support.

Darjeeling leaf met with good demand at a higher price level and a total of 34,109 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 596.90 per kg. Around 60.59 per cent of total demand was witnessed at above Rs 500 per kg and there was no demand at lower price range. Exporters saw good support. Local dealers and other internals were active while TCPL remained very selective.

There was fair demand for this week's dust offerings and 3,09,057 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 189.50 per kg.

Around 32.29 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 13.82 per cent was observed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.

Western India operated well while TCPL remained quiet. Other internals registered fair support. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 113, 87, 54 and 54 respectively during this session, the official data added.

