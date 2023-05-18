Left Menu

Telangana to hold 10th state formation day celebrations for 21 days

The Telangana Government will be holding the decadal celebrations of state formation for 21 days beginning June 2, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday. As the state enters the tenth anniversary, it was decided that every day for 21 days, the achievements of each sectors will be celebrated by the state government officially with grandeur, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Government will be holding the decadal celebrations of state formation for 21 days beginning June 2, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014.

In a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Harish Rao said a Cabinet sub-committee was formed to finalise modalities on financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh to the people of certain caste who depend on occupations such as washermen and potter community.

''Telangana as trailblazer has several achievement to its credit. As the state enters the tenth anniversary, it was decided that every day for 21 days, the achievements of each sectors will be celebrated by the state government officially with grandeur,'' he said.

