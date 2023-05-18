Left Menu

Chandigarh administration organises Cyclothon under Mission LiFE

A cyclothon was organised by the Department of Environment Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the city-based environmental NGO, under the campaign Mission LiFE here on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:38 IST
Chandigarh administration organises Cyclothon under Mission LiFE
Representative Image (Old visual of Cyclothon organized by New Delhi District Magistrate). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cyclothon was organised by the Department of Environment Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the city-based environmental NGO, under the campaign Mission LiFE here on Thursday. The cyclothon was flagged off from City Forest Nagarvan to Parade ground.

The cyclothon was flagged off by Director Environment, Debendra Dalai, IFS in the presence of officers and officials of Environment and Forest Department of Chandigarh, principals and teachers from different schools. The Director Environment highlighted the importance of implementation of the MISSION LiFE at the grassroots level to change public behaviour at the individual and community levels in synchronous with the Environment to bring down the harm done to the environment.

He said the students can play a vital role in the proliferation of the campaign in the society. Debendra Dalai said that the Mission LiFE campaign was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Conference of Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow (UK) on November 1, 2021, in consonance with the global commitment to reduce carbon emissions by change in lifestyle and shifting to eco-friendly activities of daily routine like use of LED light, solar lights, jute bags for shopping, use of toilets, soak pits.

He further said that 75 individual life actions have been identified under the mission based on seven themes. About 450 Students from various Schools Participated in the cycle rally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023