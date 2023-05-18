Left Menu

Baby elephant rescued from 10-foot-deep well in Odisha's Keonjhar

Forest Officials rescued a baby elephant from a 10-foot-deep abandoned well along the Baitarani River at Tuntuna under the Champua forest range in Keonjhar district of Odisha in the early hours of Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forest Officials rescued a baby elephant from a 10-foot-deep abandoned well in the Champua forest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha early on Thursday morning, an official said. The elephant had fallen into the well after getting separated from its herd.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanraj Hanumant said that the condition of the baby elephant was well and soon after being rescued, the jumbo cub was released into the wild. "The condition of the baby elephant was good and was later released into the jungle," said the DFO.

According to Environmentalist Bimbadhar Behera, "The jumbo cub had fallen into the 10-foot deep well after parting ways from a 24-member herd that had come from the Kalikaprasad Reserve forest late on Tuesday night." He further added that after the information was recieved, the forest officials rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation at 5.30 am.

"After an hour's attempt, the forest officials were finally able to bring the baby elephant out of the well with the help of Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) at 6:45 am," Behera said. "The herd comprised nine tuskers, six female elephants, and nine babies. It was moving towards Tuntuna forest through Kanchanpur," he added. (ANI)

