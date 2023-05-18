Left Menu

Assam Police arrests govt official in bribery case

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam police on Thursday caught red-handed and arrested a government official while she accepted a bribe.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam police on Thursday caught red-handed and arrested a government official while she accepted a bribe. The arrested government official was identified as Assistant Commissioner of State Tax of Office of the Commissioner, State GST, Assam Minakshi Kakati Kalita.

CPRO of Assam Police, Rajib Saikia, said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate, alleging that Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax of Office of the Commissioner, State GST, Assam had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions." "Later, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 8,000 by the accused public servant. Unwilling to pay the demanded bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Thursday inside KAR BHAWAN, Office of the Commissioner, State GST, Assam. Minakshi Kakati Kalita was caught red-handed immediately after she accepted Rs 4,000 as a part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from her possession and accordingly seized in the presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia added.

He further said, "Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, she has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam." "In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 18/05/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 36/2023 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Minakshi Kakati Kalita. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway," Rajib Saikia stated. On the other hand, during the search, the team of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption recovered Rs 65,37,500 from her house.

Further search is underway. (ANI)

