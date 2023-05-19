Maha: Fire erupts at power company's office in Thane; none hurt

A fire broke out in the office of a power company in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place in the office of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) around 12 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and doused the fire in a short while, he said, adding that the blaze had erupted due to short circuit.

