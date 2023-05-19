Tamil Nadu class 10th results out, 91.39 pc students cleared exam

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 on Friday and 8,35,614 students cleared the exam. A total of 9,14,320 students wrote exams in which 4,55, 017 girls and 4,59,303 boys appeared for the exam. Out of these, 8,35,614 students cleared the exam which is 91.39 per cent of the total number of students who appeared in exams.

A total of 4,30,710 girls (94.66 per cent) and 4,04,904 boys (88.16 per cent) cleared the exams. The results were declared at 1O am on the board's official websites i.e. tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results for Class 11 will be out at 2 pm. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams were conducted in the state from April 6-20, while the Class 11th exams were held from 14 March 14-April 5. (ANI)

