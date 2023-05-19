G20: Third environment and climate sustainability working group meeting to begin in Mumbai on May 21

Third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting will begin with a G20 Mega Beach Clean Up event in Mumbai on May 21 with an aim to promote a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy, as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The event will be organised in Juhu Beach, Mumbai and will be attended by G20 delegates participating in the 3rd ECSWG meeting, as per the statement.

"Promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue economy is one of the priorities identified by ECSWG under the India G20 Presidency," it added. The ministry informed that the campaign is planned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences as a part of efforts to enhance awareness among people in tackling the challenges of climate change.

"As part of efforts to enhance awareness and sensitize citizens on the role of community participation in tackling the challenges of climate change, this campaign by ESWG is planned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and with the active participation of Indian Coastal States/UTs and other G20 countries," said the ministry. The ministry also noted, "The beach cleaning campaign will take place across more than 30 beaches in nine Coastal States and four Union Territories. With the support of Indian Embassies/Consulates, a beach cleaning campaign is also being organised in more than 20 countries including G20 and invited countries under the Indian G20 presidency."

Highlighting the activities planned for creating awareness, the release said that inter-school painting competitions, pledges for the conservation of marine ecosystems etc are being organised. "Various activities for creating awareness and to sensitize the local communities are also planned by the local administrations which include inter-school painting competitions, pledges for conservation of marine ecosystem, promotion of waste recycling etc. To enhance the outreach for awareness, sand art by Padma Awardee Sudarshan Patnaik is also planned at Juhu Beach, Mumbai," said the ministry.

"An all-India inter-school painting competition has been organised with the participation of more than 5,900 students, with the aim to raise awareness about the impacts of marine waste on the environment and encourage people to take action for preventing it," it added. The ministry also mentioned that Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission which is a visionary call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being promoted through the beach cleaning campaign.

"Fostering a sustainable lifestyle that is in harmony with the Environment, through LiFE Mission, a visionary call by Prime Minister is also being promoted through the beach cleaning campaign. The concept of 'LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) championed by India will play an essential role in this event, which focuses on individual responsibility and behaviour change to tackle environmental issues," said the ministry. "The overall objective of the campaign is to bring in Jan Bhagidari (Community participation) among the public at large to achieve the objective of LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment," it added.

The ministry said, "Acknowledging the importance of community participation, more than 10,000 volunteers will be participating in this campaign involving multiple stakeholders, including local communities, governments, local administrations, private organisations/ corporates and NGOs working for conservation and management of the coastal ecosystem." "This is one of the largest 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign under the G20 India Presidency. India also seeks to enhance cooperation among G20 nations to promote sustainable management of oceans, and marine biodiversity conservation," it added.

The ministry also said that the beach cleaning campaign is a testament to India's commitment to preserving coastal and marine life under the G20 India Presidency, addressing environmental issues and promoting a sustainable future. The Mega Beach Clean Up campaign in Mumbai will be followed by deliberations on the Ocean20 dialogue, a platform to share best practices on science, technology and innovation, policy, governance and participation, and blue finance mechanisms to ensure a sustainable and climate resilient Blue economy," it added further. (ANI)

