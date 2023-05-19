Left Menu

Centre will take technical advice over demand for fishing with LED lights: Union Minister Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday said the Centre will take technical advice before deciding on the demand for the use of LED lights for fishing in the sea.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:37 IST
Centre will take technical advice over demand for fishing with LED lights: Union Minister Rupala
Parshottam Rupala, Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday said the Centre will take technical advice before deciding on the demand for the use of LED lights for fishing in the sea. The union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying is in Goa for the fifth phase of Sagar Parikrama, during which he met the fishing community and stakeholders in the business.

Rupala held a meeting of fishermen at Vasco in South Goa.

“There is a demand to permit LED fishing in the sea. People supporting this demand have claimed that it is a scientifically proven solution for fishing in the seas,” the minister told reporters in Margao town.

Fishing using LED lights has been banned in Goa.

The Union government will consider the demand for use of LED lights for fishing after taking technical advice, Rupala said, adding that the demand will be “evaluated scientifically by considering international practices”.

While interacting with the fishing community, the minister said there is a need to link women groups and small fishermen with exporters.

“During my visit to fishing villages, I have realised that while men are out in the sea fishing, the trade is handled by women,” he said.

Connecting women through self-help groups to exporters will help them get proper price for their commodities, he said.

Rupala further said that the fishing business should not be segregated as traditional and mechanised.

“In fact, both these sectors are handled by our fishermen. So we should look at traditional and mechanised fishing as complimenting each other,” he said.

All the experiences that he had during the Sagar Parikrama will reflect in the Central government's policies for the fisheries sector, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023