Left Menu

SP Singh Baghel takes charge as MoS Health

Earlier on Thursday, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said that Baghel will take charge as the Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 19:58 IST
SP Singh Baghel takes charge as MoS Health
SP Singh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SP Singh Baghel, who was Minister of State for Law and Justice, took charge as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. After taking charge, SP Singh Baghel while interacting with the media thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing his trust in him and also assured the people that he will fulfil all the expectations and do the needful.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expectations, hopes and aspirations that he has given me this new responsibility. I will stand up to what is expected of me with the full support of Mansukh Mandaviya, my colleague Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and department officials," said SP Singh Baghel. Earlier on Thursday, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said that Baghel will take charge as the Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct that Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice," the communication said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023