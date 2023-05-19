Left Menu

Ontario govt will make more money available to help Stellantis resume Canada battery plant

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 20:59 IST
Ontario govt will make more money available to help Stellantis resume Canada battery plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Stellantis )
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that his government will put more money on the table to help Stellantis resume its battery plant in Canada.

Stellantis on Monday stopped construction at a C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) electric-vehicle battery plant in Canada, which is being built in partnership with South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES), saying Canada has not fulfilled the promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023