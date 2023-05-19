Ontario govt will make more money available to help Stellantis resume Canada battery plant

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that his government will put more money on the table to help Stellantis resume its battery plant in Canada.

Stellantis on Monday stopped construction at a C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) electric-vehicle battery plant in Canada, which is being built in partnership with South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES), saying Canada has not fulfilled the promises.

