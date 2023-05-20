Left Menu

Delhi police head constable, wife robbed and shot at in Burari

According to officials, the head constable's wife was pregnant, and the couple had gone out for a walk on Friday evening when two unidentified persons intercepted them.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:52 IST
Delhi police head constable, wife robbed and shot at in Burari
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable posted with Delhi Police's Special Cell and his wife were allegedly robbed and shot at by unidentified persons in the Burari area of the national capital on Friday evening, officials said. According to officials, the head constable's wife was pregnant, and the couple had gone out for a walk on Friday evening when two unidentified persons intercepted them.

The suspects allegedly tried to rob the couple at gunpoint. When they raised an objection, the accused reportedly opened fire at them and fled with Rs 4,000 cash and their mobile phones, officials said. The head constable and his wife sustained injuries and were later taken to a hospital.

Officials said that their condition was said to be out of danger. "The policeman sustained bullet injury on the abdomen while his wife also suffered a minor injury," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023