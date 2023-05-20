Left Menu

Hemkund Sahib shrine portals open for devotees

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of the Sikh community, opened for devotees amid religious chants on Saturday Morning in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:55 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of the Sikh community, opened for devotees amid religious chants on Saturday morning in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The doors of Hemkund Sahib were opened at 10 am on Saturday.

The first batch of 1,800 devotees left for Ghangharia from Govindghat Gurdwara with the holy trail led by Panj Pyaras on Friday morning and witnessed the auspicious occasion of the opening of the kapats on Saturday morning. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the devotees regarding the visit to Hemkund Sahib.

On Friday morning at eight o'clock in Govindghat Gurdwara, Moga Satnam, who came from Punjab, the first batch led by Panj Pyare left for Ghangharia with the tune of the band of former soldiers. Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chairman of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, sent off the Panj Pyaras by presenting them with the holy Nishan Saropa.

Due to heavy snow on the Yatra route, devotees above 60 years of age and children are not allowed to travel this time. Only 2,500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Hemkund Sahib in a day. (ANI)

