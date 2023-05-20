Left Menu

Maha: Two tigresses translocated to NNTR in Gondia district

Under the programme, around 25 tigers will be translocated from Chandrapur district to other places in the state to curb the man-animal conflicts, Mungantiwar told PTI.Maharashtra had 190 tigers in 2014 and the number rose to 312 in 2019 and now the state has more than 500 big cats.

PTI | Chandrapur/Gondia | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:59 IST
Maha: Two tigresses translocated to NNTR in Gondia district
  • Country:
  • India

Two tigresses brought in from the Bramhapuri range were released into Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday as part of the intra-state tiger translocation programme aimed at curbing the man-animal conflict. A senior forest department official said that two non-troublesome tigresses were recently captured in Chandrapur district.

Speaking on the occasion, state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the tigresses will be an attraction at the NNTR- spread across Gondia and Bhandara districts- and will hopefully help increase the big cat population at the reserve.

''This is the first translocation of tigers within the state. Under the programme, around 25 tigers will be translocated from Chandrapur district to other places in the state to curb the man-animal conflicts,'' Mungantiwar told PTI.

Maharashtra had 190 tigers in 2014 and the number rose to 312 in 2019 and now the state has more than 500 big cats. Vidarbha has the most number of tigers in Maharashtra, he said.

''The government had approved the translocation of five tigers in the first phase, and of these, two tigresses were released today into the NNTR, which will develop as the top destination for tiger safari,'' Mungantiwar said.

Three more tigers will be released into the reserve soon, he said, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed at the facility.

Sources in the forest department said that so far this year, tigers killed eight persons in Chandrapur district, while two others were killed by leopards.

In 2022, a total of 53 people were killed in the attack by tigers and leopards in the district, they said.

In the wake of rising incidents of man-animal conflict in Chandrapur, senior forest officials forwarded a proposal to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) in Nagpur for its nod to translocate some tigers from Chandrapur to the NNTR.

Accordingly, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had approved shifting of the non-troublesome tigers and tigresses to the NNTR, the forest official said.

Mungantiwar said the management has trained 400 local youths and appointed 100 "waghmitras", who will receive Rs 2,000 as honorarium for their contribution towards tiger conservation.

With a core area of 656.36 sq km and a 1241.24 sq km buffer area, NNTR is the 46th tiger reserve in the country and fifth in the state.

As a part of the conservation translocation of tigers programme, the translocation of five big cats is proposed in NNTR and of them two were released on Saturday. The tigresses were collared with GPS devices and VHF, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023