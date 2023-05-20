Left Menu

Aryan Khan case: CBI to question former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede again tomorrow

Wankhede who has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case was questioned by the agency on Saturday too for five hours.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 23:12 IST
Aryan Khan case: CBI to question former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede again tomorrow
Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has been called by the CBI again on Sunday for questioning in connection with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, a CBI official said. Wankhede who has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case was questioned by the agency on Saturday too for five hours.

The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income. Sameer Wankhede on Friday approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) action against him in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on May 22. Notably, the High Court granted protection from arrest to Wankhede till May 22.Speaking to the reporters after the hearing, the former NCB officer said, "Vande Mataram. I have full faith in the judiciary and I will cooperate with the investigation."

Wankhede also alleged that some "changes" have been made in the chargesheet that was filed by NCB in the Aryan Khan case. Wankhede claimed in his petition, that the action in the Aryan Khan case is being taken out of "revenge". He also assured of complete support to CBI.

The former NCB zonal director also attached his chats with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the petition. Wankhede's lawyer also alleged that Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan already informed the court that there is no case of extortion of Rs 25 crore.

The lawyer said that Wankhede was not demanding an interim bail, but seeking protection from arrest till next week. Last year, Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023