Left Menu

J-K: Indian army organises 'Know Your Army' event in Boniyar, displays military equipment

The event was organised to motivate the youth to join the Indian Army.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:40 IST
J-K: Indian army organises 'Know Your Army' event in Boniyar, displays military equipment
Indian Army displays military equipment during a event (Photo credit: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Saturday organised a 'Know Your Army' event at forward areas of Boniyar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district under the aegis of Dagger Division. As per an army press note, the event encompassed a display of sophisticated equipment ranging from specialised latest state-of-the-art weapons, day and night surveillance devices, and specialised drones.

The event also focused on imparting motivated youth avenues available for joining the Armed Forces, it said. The event was organised to motivate the students to join the Indian Army, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023