J-K: Indian army organises 'Know Your Army' event in Boniyar, displays military equipment
The event was organised to motivate the youth to join the Indian Army.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army on Saturday organised a 'Know Your Army' event at forward areas of Boniyar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district under the aegis of Dagger Division. As per an army press note, the event encompassed a display of sophisticated equipment ranging from specialised latest state-of-the-art weapons, day and night surveillance devices, and specialised drones.
The event also focused on imparting motivated youth avenues available for joining the Armed Forces, it said. The event was organised to motivate the students to join the Indian Army, it added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Boniyar
- The Indian Army
- Indian
- Tehsil
- Dagger Division
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Indian-American Swadesh Chatterjee appointed to North Carolina University board of governors
US Prez appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor
MoS Muraleedharan lauds Indians in Bahrain for promoting bilateral trade, economic ties
King Charles III ascending to throne "interesting moment" for India: Indian envoy Vikram Doraiswami
US Presidential election 2024: Trump lauds rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy