J-K: Indian army organises 'Know Your Army' event in Boniyar, displays military equipment

The Indian Army on Saturday organised a 'Know Your Army' event at forward areas of Boniyar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district under the aegis of Dagger Division. As per an army press note, the event encompassed a display of sophisticated equipment ranging from specialised latest state-of-the-art weapons, day and night surveillance devices, and specialised drones.

The event also focused on imparting motivated youth avenues available for joining the Armed Forces, it said. The event was organised to motivate the students to join the Indian Army, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)