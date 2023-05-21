Left Menu

Border Roads Organisation rescues over 70 people stranded at HP's Baralacha La Pass

On May 18, at 11 pm Border Roads organisation received information that few tourists were stranded on the Sarchu side of Baralacha La Pass, approximately one kilometre short of the top.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:42 IST
A child who was rescued posing with a team of Border Roads Organisation (Photo credit: BRO). Image Credit: ANI
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has rescued 76 tourists including seven children stranded at Baralacha La Pass in Lahaul and Spiti district, an official statement said on Saturday. As per the BRO statement, six people along with attendants, who were identified as sick were immediately moved further downwards to Darcha in Himachal Pradesh.

"One critical patient was handed over to a civil ambulance at Darcha for further evacuation to District Hospital at Keylong," the BRO said in the statement. On May 18, at 11 pm BRO received information that a few tourists were stranded on the Sarchu side of Baralacha La Pass, approximately a kilometre short of the top.

"Accordingly, 76 persons in total (15 females, 7 children and 54 males) were rescued from the pass and brought to the Zing-Zing bar location where they were checked by a doctor, provided hot tea and food, and housed in heated shelters," the BRO statement said. "The remaining persons were subsequently evacuated further down to the RCC location at Stingiri where they were provided comforts and a place to take rest," it said.

In this act, BRO Karmayogis displayed a high level of service to rescue stranded people and went out of the box to help them, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

