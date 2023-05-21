Left Menu

MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off a batch of 32 senior citizens on pilgrimage to UP's Prayagraj from Bhopal via flight under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 14:14 IST
MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagging off the pilgrimage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct pilgrimage by air on government expenditure under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, said a statement. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday flagged off a batch of 32 senior citizens on pilgrimage to UP's Prayagraj from Bhopal via flight under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana', added the statement.

So far, 7, 82,000 elderly people have undertaken pilgrimage in 782 special trains under the scheme, as per an official statement. Chief Minister Chouhan prepared an effective action plan for the month of May to July to make the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana by air easily available to the elders of the state, which will be launched on May 21 from Bhopal to Prayagraj.

In the same sequence, on May 23 pilgrims of Agar-Malwa district will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi. While on May 25, pilgrims of Betul district will leave from Bhopal airport via Agra airport for Mathura-Vrindavan. On May 26, pilgrims of Dewas will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi, and on June 3 pilgrims of Khandwa from Indore airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar. A help centre has been set up at the airport for the convenience of the passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023