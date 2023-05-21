Left Menu

Delhi: Domestic help and accomplice held for stealing jewellery, cash in Saket

A domestic help and his accomplice have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly stealing articles from a house in Saket where he was employed temporarily, the police said on Sunday. Stolen articles have also been recovered from them police added.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:11 IST
Delhi: Domestic help and accomplice held for stealing jewellery, cash in Saket
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], May 21 ( ANI): A domestic help and his accomplice have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly stealing articles from a house in Saket where he was employed temporarily, the police said on Sunday. Stolen articles have also been recovered from them police added. The police recovered 11 Bangles (Gold and diamond), four earrings, three rings (Diamond and Gold), and currency and silver Coins. The accused has been identified as Vishnu who was previously involved in theft cases, police added.

"A lady complainant who is a resident of Saket, Delhi reported at Police Station Saket that in the morning of May 3, she found that some unknown persons had stolen gold and diamond jewellery from her house during night hours. Accordingly, a case under section 381 Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at the station and an investigation was taken up," said the police statement. Keeping in view the gravity of the case and the nature of the incident, a team was formed to investigate the matter and nab the culprits. During the course of the investigation, the team visited the crime spot and collected CCTV footage near the house and thoroughly scanned it to get any clue about the entry, exit and escape route of the culprits, said police.

Further, the complainant was questioned thoroughly and it was revealed that she had employed a servant namely Vishnu on a temporary basis around 10 days ago and he was missing from the day of the incident, the statement added. Delhi police said that some important and result-oriented clues were collected through the exercise of CCTV footage checking. Apart from that few vital inputs were collected through Technical Services also.

The team started analysing the CCTV Footage minutely on the basis of which it was established that the servant Vishnu alongwith one person had committed the theft, police said. On the basis of the CCTV Footage and with the help of technical analysis, the other associate was identified as Basarat Ali. Local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused persons was zeroed down. Multiple raids were conducted and both the accused persons were arrested and they confessed to the offence police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023