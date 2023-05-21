One pilgrim killed, 13 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Reasi
One person was killed and 13 people were injured after a vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.
ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
One person was killed and 13 people were injured after a vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra, Angrej Singh, said, "13 people were injured and one died after a bus met with an accident in Katra's Muri area in Reasi district."
The injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement