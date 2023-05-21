Left Menu

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:29 IST
Rural Olympics will be organised in Himachal soon: Sports Min
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister on Sunday said the state government will soon organise rural Olympics, encouraging youths to pick up a healthy lifestyle and shun drugs.

Inaugurating the thirty-first annual athletic meet here in which about 550 athletes are participating, he said the state government is determined to promote sports and the sports department is taking feedback from various associations for its development.

Funds received from the government under ‘Khelo India’ were being used for sports grounds and provide facilities to the players so that they can participate at the national and international level, he added.

He said Bilaspur is the headquarter of sports in Himachal Pradesh where a favourable environment has been created for all kind of sports.

Sports facilities in Bilaspur would be further developed for better training of players in various adventure sports as well.

He urged the sportspersons to go to their respective regions and spread the message among the youth to eliminate drug addiction. Suman Rawat Mehta, Arjuna awardee and vice-president of the Indian Athletic Federation welcomed the minister and athletes at the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

