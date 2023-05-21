Union Minister Smriti Irani to inaugurate women labourers convention in Kerala on Monday
The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS, a trade union backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, will be holding a state-level womens labour convention here on Monday which will be inaugurated by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.Besides Irani, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan would also be speaking at the event, BMS Kerala said in a release.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be holding a state-level women's labour convention here on Monday which will be inaugurated by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Besides Irani, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan would also be speaking at the event, BMS Kerala said in a release. Around 3,000 women workers and labourers are expected to take part in the convention, it said. The trade union also said 2,000 seminars would be held across the country and out of those 200 would be held in Kerala.
BMS further said that this year it has been accorded the chair of Labour-20 (L20) which is one of the G20 Engagement Groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Union Women
- BMS Kerala
- Smriti Irani
ALSO READ
ASAP Kerala enters agreement with US based tax agency
‘The Kerala Story’ made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh govt makes 'The Kerala Story' film tax-free
AI camera scam in Kerala runs to Rs 100 crore, says Congress
"Can stoop to any level for vote bank politics": Anurag Thakur targets Congress for opposing 'The Kerala Story'