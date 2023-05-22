Left Menu

'Tree Ambulance' initiative to protect trees in Udaipur

A 'Tree Ambulance' is an initiative started by Namokar Seva Sanstha. The campaign started five years ago by Mukesh Jain with 35 members has now turned into a family of 750 members who take care of all the trees planted across the city by sprinkling water and rescuing the dying trees.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:19 IST
'Tree Ambulance' initiative to protect trees in Udaipur
Namokar Sanstha has started a Tree Ambulance service to take care of trees and plants in Udaipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To protect Udaipur's biodiversity 'Tree Ambulance' service has turned into a mission as more than five thousand trees have been planted and getting care with the help of the vehicle. A 'Tree Ambulance' is an initiative started by Namokar Seva Sanstha. The campaign started five years ago by Mukesh Jain with 35 members has now turned into a family of 750 members who take care of all the trees planted across the city by sprinkling water and rescuing the dying trees.

Mukesh Jain, president of Namokar Seva Sanstha, said 'Tree Ambulance' is a customised vehicle equipped with all the necessary arrangements like insecticides, water tanks, and machines to drill holes to protect a dying tree. A crew of six people board the vehicle which reaches the spot after getting information regarding a plant needing treatment or rescue. There is a complete schedule under which the volunteers of the organisation operate, five days are for plantation and two days are for taking care of the trees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023