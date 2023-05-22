Left Menu

MP: Policeman shoots man dead, kills self over 'love affair'

A Madhya Pradesh police constable, who had shot at a woman and her father killing him, later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:14 IST
MP: Policeman shoots man dead, kills self over 'love affair'
SDOP Bhavishya Bhaskar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Madhya Pradesh police constable, who had shot at a woman and her father killing him, later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, officials said. The incident occurred at Malikhedi village under Berchha police station limits in the Shajapur district at around 1 am on Monday.

After the incident, the constable ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The constable has been identified as Subhash Kharadi and he was posted in Dewas police lines. "Police received information in the night that a person had shot a woman and her father due to a love affair under Berchha police station limits in the district. Acting on the information the police rushed to spot and started an investigation after registering a case into the matter. The woman sustained injuries while her father died in the incident," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bhavishya Bhaskar told ANI.

In the same case, information was received in the morning that a body was found near a railway track in the area. After which, the police reached the spot and began further investigation in the matter, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023