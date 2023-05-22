OPEC Sec Gen: Industry needs to speak with one voice on harm of underinvestment
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:17 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday that underinvesting in the oil and gas sector could cause market volatility in the long term and imperil growth.
He also said the world needs to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions rather than replacing one form of energy with another, stressing that major investments were needed in all energy sectors.
"That is the truth that needs to be spoken," Al Ghais told an industry conference in Dubai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- green house
- Al Ghais
- Haitham Al Ghais
- OPEC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dubai to host inaugural UAE National Sports Medicine Conference
Hosting of the inaugural World Padel League set to boost Dubai's status as a global sporting destination
BRIEF-Qatar Sets June Marine Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $0.95/Bbl
Indian Achievers' Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International Summit, Dubai
Commemorating first year of India-UAE trade deal, jewellery exhibition centre launched in Dubai