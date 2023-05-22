Left Menu

Drought not threatening this year's crops in France so far - minister

"Water tables are low but, since it has rained there is no need to irrigate so, to date there are no major concerns, in particular for cereals that are harvested at the end of June at the beginning of July," he told Sud Radio. French geological service BRGM said last week the above-average rainfall in most of France in March and April had improved groundwater levels which had suffered from a dry winter but more than two thirds remained below average, with the situation still worrying in the south.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:31 IST
Drought not threatening this year's crops in France so far - minister
Marc Fesneau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Despite low groundwater levels in most of France, there is no major drought problem threatening crops, in particular cereals, as this stage, French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said on Monday. "Water tables are low but, since it has rained there is no need to irrigate so, to date there are no major concerns, in particular for cereals that are harvested at the end of June at the beginning of July," he told Sud Radio.

French geological service BRGM said last week the above-average rainfall in most of France in March and April had improved groundwater levels which had suffered from a dry winter but more than two thirds remained below average, with the situation still worrying in the south. The condition of French soft wheat is at its highest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023