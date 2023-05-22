Drought not threatening this year's crops in France so far - minister

Despite low groundwater levels in most of France, there is no major drought problem threatening crops, in particular cereals, as this stage, French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said on Monday. "Water tables are low but, since it has rained there is no need to irrigate so, to date there are no major concerns, in particular for cereals that are harvested at the end of June at the beginning of July," he told Sud Radio.

French geological service BRGM said last week the above-average rainfall in most of France in March and April had improved groundwater levels which had suffered from a dry winter but more than two thirds remained below average, with the situation still worrying in the south. The condition of French soft wheat is at its highest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

