PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:46 IST
L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 cr in India, abroad
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets.

The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured large orders to be set up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a statement.

In Saudi Arabia, the business has secured two orders to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast. Another order is to design, supply, and construct a 380kV substation in the central region of Saudi Arabia, the company said.

''In India, the PT&D business continued its winning streak in the Revamped Reforms Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme projects with fresh orders from a prominent Gujarat DISCOM. The scope of work involves modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in three districts of Gujarat’s southern region,'' it said.

According to the company's classification, projects of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore are large orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

