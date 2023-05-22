Israel Arrow-3 sale to Germany likely signed in months, contractor says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 14:43 IST
The deal for Israel's sale of its Arrow-3 missile defence system to Germany will likely be signed within a few months, the head of the project's main contractor said on Monday.
"We are moving ahead nicely toward a contract for Arrow-3," Boaz Levy, CEO of State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries told a Reichman University conference near Tel Aviv. "And if I can provide a small prediction, I think this contract will be signed within a few months," said Levy.
