Left Menu

Sebi asks REITs, InviTs to hold securities of SPVs, Holding Cos in demat form only

Further, for existing securities holdings by REITs and InvITs in Holding Companies and SPVs in physical form, the investment managers have been directed to dematerialise such securities by June 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:58 IST
Sebi asks REITs, InviTs to hold securities of SPVs, Holding Cos in demat form only
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To encourage ease of doing business and improve transparency, capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday asked REITs and InvITs to hold the securities of holding companies and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in dematerialized form only.

The investment manager of the REIT (real estate investment trust) and InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) will have to ensure the same, Sebi said in two separate circulars. Further, for existing securities holdings by REITs and InvITs in Holding Companies and SPVs in physical form, the investment managers have been directed to dematerialise such securities by June 30. Under the rules, the units of REITs and InvITs would be issued only in the dematerialised form to all the applicants. REITs and InvITs are relatively new investment instruments in the Indian context but are extremely popular in global markets. While a REIT comprises a portfolio of commercial real assets, a major portion of which is already leased out, InvITs comprise a portfolio of infrastructure assets, such as highways and power transmission assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023