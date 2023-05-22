US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat amid debt limit talks; Micron slides

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Monday as markets awaited updates on lawmakers' talks about raising the U.S. debt ceiling, while shares of Micron fell following China's ban on its memory chips.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.09 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 33,408.54.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.20 points, or 0.03%, at 4,190.78, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.54 points, or 0.05%, to 12,664.44 at the opening bell.

