Left Menu

Indiabulls Housing finance Q4 net profit declines 14 pc to Rs 263 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:03 IST
Indiabulls Housing finance Q4 net profit declines 14 pc to Rs 263 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Monday posted a 14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 263 crore for the March quarter. This company had earned a net profit of Rs 307 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operation fell to Rs 2,077 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,191 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

With regard to asset quality, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to 2.85 per cent at the end of March 2023 against 3.30 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net NPA too declined to 1.89 per cent from 2.24 per cent of the total advances in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023