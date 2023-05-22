Indiabulls Housing finance Q4 net profit declines 14 pc to Rs 263 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Monday posted a 14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 263 crore for the March quarter. This company had earned a net profit of Rs 307 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operation fell to Rs 2,077 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,191 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

With regard to asset quality, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to 2.85 per cent at the end of March 2023 against 3.30 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net NPA too declined to 1.89 per cent from 2.24 per cent of the total advances in the previous year.

