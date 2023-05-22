Business brief

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:12 IST
State-owned EESL on Monday said it will launch an initiative on clean cooking on the national level.

The initiative on clean cooking is one of the many initiatives undertaken by EESL in the energy efficiency space.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the administration of the Ministry of Power. **** *HUL, Genpact launch accelerator programme biz owned by under-represented groups Hindustan Unilever Limited along with Genpact on Monday announced the launch of an accelerator programme Be.Seen to help scale businesses owned by under-represented groups, including women, persons with disabilities, members of scheduled castes or tribes, and transgender communities.

Be.Seen aims to advance diverse and sustainable sourcing and socio-economic inclusion for sustainable supply chains, said a joint statement.

''HUL and Genpact will bring forward their top leaders with the deep domain expertise to hold virtual masterclasses, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and expert-led workshops across key areas such as finance, supply chain management, sales and marketing, communication, business development, digital transformation and more,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

