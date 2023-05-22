Captain Amarinder Singh calls on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, expresses condolences on Parkash Singh Badal's demise

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh called on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the latter's residence in Chandigarh on Monday and expressed grief over the demise of patron Parkash Singh Badal. Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on April 25.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Shared my heartfelt condolences with @officeofssbadal on the sad passing away of S Parkash Singh Badal ji. Badal saabs passing away is a huge loss not only for Punjab but for the entire nation." Later, quoting the BJP leader's tweet, Badal said, "Captain Sahib was gracious as ever and his words of condolences were so comforting. Truly grateful to him."

Moreover, the meeting between the duo is apparently being seen as a bid to re-stitch the old ties between BJP and SAD, which were severed after the Centre's three farm bills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)