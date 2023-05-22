Left Menu

Awareness session on J-K's birds, butterfly, plant diversity organised in Jammu

The theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity was 'From Agreement to Action-Build Back Biodiversity'.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:16 IST
Awareness session on J-K's birds, butterfly, plant diversity organised in Jammu
Awareness session conducted at Forest Information Centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In consonance with the Mission LiFE and to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council organized a technical cum awareness session on the birds, butterfly and plant diversity at the Forest Information Centre, an official statement said. The theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity was 'From Agreement to Action-Build Back Biodiversity'.

On the occasion, Suresh K Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, J-K laid emphasis on the conservation of biodiversity in all life forms and exhorted to attune to a lifestyle which was environmentally friendly. He advised reducing human footprints on the environment by adopting all those practices which cause the least harm to the environment. He further advised everybody present at the event to modify their lifestyles by going back to natural ways of living as our ancestors and which was in harmony with nature.

Asaf Mehmood Sagar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of J-K Forest Research Institute who is also the Member Secretary of J-K Biodiversity Council explained the importance of biological diversity in all forms of life. He also mentioned that this year IDB is also celebrated in consonance with the Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister on 20th October 2022 at Kevadia Gujarat.

The students from different schools who had participated in Painting and Debate Competitions on the theme of International Day for Biological Diversity-2023 on May 19 and 20 too attended the programme. The outstanding students were felicitated in this programme, the statement said. Jasmin Kour (Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar), Hashim Ayoub (Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar) and Maniya Devi (Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Rehari) secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the debate competition, the statement mentioned.

Sobiya Shabir Malik (Govt. Girls Model School Mubarak Mandi), Mohit Sharma (SRML Hr. Secondary School) and Mohammad Atif (Govt. Hari Singh Hr. Secondary School) secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the Painting Competition, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023