Awareness session on J-K's birds, butterfly, plant diversity organised in Jammu

In consonance with the Mission LiFE and to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council organized a technical cum awareness session on the birds, butterfly and plant diversity at the Forest Information Centre, an official statement said. The theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity was 'From Agreement to Action-Build Back Biodiversity'.

On the occasion, Suresh K Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, J-K laid emphasis on the conservation of biodiversity in all life forms and exhorted to attune to a lifestyle which was environmentally friendly. He advised reducing human footprints on the environment by adopting all those practices which cause the least harm to the environment. He further advised everybody present at the event to modify their lifestyles by going back to natural ways of living as our ancestors and which was in harmony with nature.

Asaf Mehmood Sagar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of J-K Forest Research Institute who is also the Member Secretary of J-K Biodiversity Council explained the importance of biological diversity in all forms of life. He also mentioned that this year IDB is also celebrated in consonance with the Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister on 20th October 2022 at Kevadia Gujarat.

The students from different schools who had participated in Painting and Debate Competitions on the theme of International Day for Biological Diversity-2023 on May 19 and 20 too attended the programme. The outstanding students were felicitated in this programme, the statement said. Jasmin Kour (Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar), Hashim Ayoub (Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar) and Maniya Devi (Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Rehari) secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the debate competition, the statement mentioned.

Sobiya Shabir Malik (Govt. Girls Model School Mubarak Mandi), Mohit Sharma (SRML Hr. Secondary School) and Mohammad Atif (Govt. Hari Singh Hr. Secondary School) secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the Painting Competition, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)