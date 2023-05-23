Left Menu

SJVN Q4 net profit grows over two fold to Rs 17 cr

Updated: 23-05-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 10:16 IST
SJVN Q4 net profit grows over two fold to Rs 17 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SjvnLimited)
State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY22), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 328.98 crore, as against Rs 366.13 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

