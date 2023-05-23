Left Menu

Ukraine has collected 9.3 bcm of gas for 2023/24 heating season so far

Ukraine is continuing to pump natural gas into underground storage facilities, collecting 9.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the 2023/24 heating season, Ukrainian energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 13:37 IST
Ukraine has collected 9.3 bcm of gas for 2023/24 heating season so far
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February last year, completed the 2022/23 heating season in April, which it started with 14.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in reserves.

"The volume of gas in domestic gas storage facilities increased by more than 28 million cubic metres per day," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has said it aims to have up to 14.5 bcm of natural gas in storage for the upcoming heating season which will start in October.

Ukraine had around 9 bcm of gas in reserves as of mid-April. Ukrainian storage facilities are mainly located in the western part of the country and can store around 30 bcm of gas. Ukrainian energy officials have said previously that consumption has dropped by almost 40% because of the war and the extensive damage done to industrial facilities.

