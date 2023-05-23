Kerala Oppn supports Travancore Devaswom Board's ban on RSS activities on temple premises

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday supported the circular issued by Travancore Devaswom Board circular that directed temples under its control to not allow mass drills and other activities organized by the RSS on the temple premises. Stating that all types of drills and practices should be prevented on the premises of temples, which he said is the common property of believers, he added that "about 90 per cent of the Hindus in Kerala are against the Sangh Pariwar."

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a circular to all temples under it to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises. The circular, issued earlier this month says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it.

The TDB's fresh circular is a reiteration of its earlier order on March 30, 2021, which stated that temple premises should not be used for any other purpose other than for temple rituals and festivals. BJP's Kerala vice president KS Radhakrishnan has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, "The intention is very simple. Pinarayi has to satisfy his family members. Pinarayi tries to protect the religious interests of his son-in-law, PA Muhammad Riyas, a Kerala Minister."

The BJP leader also accused Riyas of having been associated with the proscribed organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India(SIMI). "His son-in-law was a SIMI man. Once a SIMI person could ever be a SIMI person. So he has to protect the religious interests of his son-in-law. Muhammad Riyas is the Chief Minister in waiting. So he gets training under his father-in-law," Radhakrishnan alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)