Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm AGM stage
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:25 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Security staff shielded Shell Chief Executive Wael Sawan as climate protesters tried to storm the stage at the energy giant's annual shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shell
- Wael Sawan
- London
Advertisement