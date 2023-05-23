Delhi: Man arrested for stalking, posting objectionable photos of woman on social media

Delhi Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stalking and harassing a 24-year-old woman by uploading her objectionable photos on social media. According to police, the accused was identified as Amandeep Kumar.

Police said that the victim filed a complaint alleging that someone had created her fake ID on Instagram and had uploaded objectionable photos mentioning her mobile number. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Cyber Shahdara police station and an investigation was initiated.

Police collected the IP address of the alleged Instagram profile and conducted a detailed analysis of Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR). "During the analysis, it was observed that the alleged IPDR address was registered against the mobile number of a man, Amandeep Kumar who belongs to Punjab," said Delhi Police.

The accused was arrested on May 19 after technical surveillance. "The accused is habitual of looking or surfing at online sexual content and is unemployed. He randomly did this act for fun," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)

