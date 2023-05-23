Govt to train artisans, weavers, jewellery manufacturers to sell products on e-comm platforms

The government will launch an outreach programme this year to train artisans, weavers and jewellery manufacturers to help them list their products on e-commerce platforms and tap export opportunities, a top official said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the ''huge export potential'' of the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery and over-the-counter products, Director General Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said an outreach programme will be rolled out this year to impart training on how to onboard e-commerce platforms and display and market products. ''We are going to launch a huge outreach programme where we will train our artisans, weavers, jewellery manufacturers, to onboard e-commerce platforms and export their products directly from there, without being dependent on anyone else,'' Sarangi said at an event.

