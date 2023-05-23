Left Menu

Maha tourism dept certifies 28 farms for agro tourism in Marathwada

The Maharashtra tourism department has certified 28 farms in Marathwada region for agro tourism, an official said on Tuesday.The department had inspected the amenities at these locations and the certification was done based on this, the departments Aurangabad region head Vijay Jadhav told PTI.Agro tourism is an effort to take people close to farming.

The Maharashtra tourism department has certified 28 farms in Marathwada region for agro tourism, an official said on Tuesday.

The department had inspected the amenities at these locations and the certification was done based on this, the department's Aurangabad region head Vijay Jadhav told PTI.

Agro tourism is an effort to take people close to farming. Visitors will learn various methods of farming and enjoy entertainment activities, he said.

''The department had received 43 applications from various districts of Marathwada and 28 farms have bagged certification. Seven certifications will be issued this week and four are under scrutiny,'' Jadhav said.

The department has ensured that farm owners have obtained food licence and organic farming is done at these locations, he said.

