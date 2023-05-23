US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as debt ceiling talks remain deadlocked

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as another round of inconclusive talks over increasing the U.S. debt limit raised the spectre of an unprecedented government default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.98 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 33,190.60.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.83 points, or 0.38%, at 4,176.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.90 points, or 0.53%, to 12,652.88 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)