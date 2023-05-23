Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as debt ceiling talks remain deadlocked

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as debt ceiling talks remain deadlocked

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as another round of inconclusive talks over increasing the U.S. debt limit raised the spectre of an unprecedented government default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.98 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 33,190.60.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.83 points, or 0.38%, at 4,176.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.90 points, or 0.53%, to 12,652.88 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023