UP forensic sciences institute to appoint staff on 66 vacant posts; last date to apply May 29

The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) has invited applications for 21 posts having 66 vacancies related to the staff and academic positions, an official statement said. According to the official statement employees of government institutions, and organizations (Central Government or any State Government) will be eligible to apply for the posts.

"The institute has invited applications for a total of 66 vacancies. Candidates who are interested may apply until May 29. By visiting upsifs.org, one can find information about applications for these positions. It is noteworthy that the government recently started the admission process for the academic session 2023-24 at UPSIFS, Sarojini Nagar," the official statement said. "The applications have been invited for 21 posts having 66 vacancies. These posts include Deputy Director (2), Administrative Officer (1), Finance Officer (1), Assistant Registrar (3), Professor (3), Associate Professor (5), Assistant Professor (10), Scientific Officer (5), Scientific Assistant (2), Assistant Librarian (1), Accounts Officer (1), Accountant (1), Assistant Accountant (1), Junior Assistant (10), Laboratory Assistant (7), Stenographer (2), Computer Programmer (1) ), Computer Operator (3), Record Keeper (2), Campus Supervisor (1) and Security Officer (1) among others," the statement added.

The last date to apply for the notified posts is May 29, 2023. The government has invited applications to hire staff after it recently started the admission process for the academic session 2023-24 at UPSIFS, Sarojini Nagar.

Dr GK Goswami, Director, of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences, said that the institute is currently offering five forensics-related courses that will enrol a total of 160 students. These courses are B.Sc./M.Sc. Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensic, and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives. "Officers/employees of the State Government or the Government of India employed at the prescribed pay scale or at a pay level below it are eligible to apply for these positions. In case of selection on deputation, the pay scale and grade pay received in the parent department will be payable only," the official statement said.

The government further issued instructions for the candidates interested in applying to the post. At present, only government servants working in the Central or State Government will be eligible to apply. Contract employees and those employed by private companies are not eligible to apply. The applicant's application will only be accepted if he currently works for his parent department. The applications of the candidates already working on deputation will not be accepted, the statement mentioned

Various allowances will be paid to the officers/employees posted on deputation at the rates approved by the UP government for its state officers/employees. The service period of the officer/employee on deputation will normally be 03 years and in special circumstances, it can be increased or decreased with the approval of the General Body of the Institute, it added. At the time of appearing before the selection/screening committee, a no-objection certificate from the appointing authority will be mandatory. Applicants whose superannuation age is less than 05 years left as of 01.07.2023, such candidates will not be eligible for application.

During the period of working at UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the service conditions of the post of deputation prescribed by the state government will be applicable. The officer/employee against whom disciplinary proceedings/departmental proceedings are pending, or has been found guilty in the investigation, will not be eligible for the application. Preference will be given to officers/employees working in forensics and its related field and in university/college/institute etc. (ANI)

