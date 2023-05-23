Left Menu

Akzo Nobel India Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 95.4 cr

It reported a net profit of Rs 290.1 crore in FY22.Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 3,802.1 crore in FY23, 20.75 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.Shares of Akzo Nobel India on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,506.20 on BSE, up 2.75 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:34 IST
Akzo Nobel India Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 95.4 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 95.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.7 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Akzo Nobel said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.72 per cent to Rs 951.4 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 867.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Akzo Nobel were at Rs 824.9 crore, up 6.75 per cent in the last quarter of FY23 as against Rs 772.7 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Akzo Nobel India's net profit was up 15.51 per cent to Rs 335.1 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 290.1 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 3,802.1 crore in FY23, 20.75 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,506.20 on BSE, up 2.75 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023