Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeks no objection for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court seeking no objection for the issuance of a fresh ordinary passport to him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta will hear the plea on Wednesday.

In 2015, the Court while granting bail to the applicant Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case did not put any condition on travel for the applicant and others as well, clarified the associated lawyer. The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport.

By way of the present application, the applicant Rahul Gandhi is seeking permission and no objection from the court for the issuance of a fresh ordinary passport to him, stated the associated lawyer. The National Herald case is the ongoing case in a Delhi court filed by former Member of Parliament and politician Subramanian Swamy against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and their associated persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)