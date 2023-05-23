NCW forms panel to investigate killing of Kerala female doctor

The National Commission for Women has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the stabbing of a 23-year-old Kerala doctor by a patient who was brought to her hospital by police for treatment, the commission said on Tuesday. The Commission further said that the Commission's two-member inquiry committee headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the state on May 25 for a thorough inquiry to address these concerns.

Dr Vandana (23) was murdered when the accused, S Sandeep (42), stabbed the house surgeon to death in the hospital on May 10. Moreover, the accused also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector also sustained stab injuries.

Dr Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she succumbed to her injuries, police added. Kerala's Kottarakkara magistrate court on Wednesday remanded accused G Sandeep for 14 days in the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das murder case.

Sandeep, who is a school teacher, was taken into police custody from his house on Tuesday night after a brawl with his neighbours. He was brought to the government hospital by Police for a mandatory medical checkup when he turned violent. According to police, the incident took place at 4.30 am today when S Sandeep (42) out of the blue stabbed house surgeon, Vandana Das (23) when she was dressing his wounds.

Having grabbed scissors from the dressing room, Sandeep, who was reportedly under treatment in a deaddiction centre, stabbed Vandana six times causing injuries to her abdomen and back. Dr Vandana was a house surgeon at Azeezia medical college, Kollam and she was on duty at Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara. She was the only daughter of Mohandas and Vasantha Kumari, residents of Kadunthurity in the Kollam district.

Her post-mortem was completed and doctors and medical students paid homage to her at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, minister Vasavan and many others visited to pay homage to Vandana at KIMS hospital. (ANI)

