NMDC Q4 net profit grows 22 pc to Rs 2,277 cr

NMDC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose over 22 per cent to around Rs 2,276.94 crore during the quarter ended March.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,862.09 crore in the January-March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company's total income fell to Rs 5,842.52 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 7,117.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenses of the company declined to Rs 3,794.18 crore as against Rs 4,197.73 crore a year ago.

Its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 2.85 per share of face value of Re 1 each for FY23.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing company.

