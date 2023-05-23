NMDC Q4 net profit grows 22 pc to Rs 2,277 cr
- Country:
- India
NMDC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose over 22 per cent to around Rs 2,276.94 crore during the quarter ended March.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,862.09 crore in the January-March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.
However, the company's total income fell to Rs 5,842.52 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 7,117.89 crore in the year-ago period.
The expenses of the company declined to Rs 3,794.18 crore as against Rs 4,197.73 crore a year ago.
Its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 2.85 per share of face value of Re 1 each for FY23.
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehends passenger, staff at Mumbai airport, recovers 3.35 kg gold
Exide Q4 net profit at Rs 181 cr; revenue at Rs 3,677 cr
Canara Bank net profit up over 90 per cent to Rs 3,175 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
Seizures cross Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka
Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74 pc to Rs 3,337 cr in March qtr