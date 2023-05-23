Russian villages bordering Ukraine lose power after drone attack -governor

Three villages in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine were left without power on Tuesday after a drone dropped explosives on an electrical substation, the region's governor said. "Repair crews are currently carrying out restoration work. None of the residents were injured," governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russian regions near the Ukrainian border have repeatedly reported drone strikes on their civilian infrastructure. Moscow says Kyiv is directly responsible for attacks inside its territory but Ukraine denies this.

